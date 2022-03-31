32 Ramzan bazaars set up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting, presided over by Punjab Secretary for Literacy Wajihullah Kundi, was informed on Thursday that 32 Ramzan bazaars have been set up in the city.

The meeting reviewed arrangements at the special bazaars in the Lahore district.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Officer office, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, price control magistrates, in-charge Ramazan bazaars, and other officers were present.

The DC Lahore informed the meeting that 13 items were being provided at the special bazaars at subsidised rate.

He said that flour for Rs 450 per 10-kg bag, and sugar for Rs 80 per kg would be available at the Ramazan bazaars, adding that eggs, chicken, mutton, beef would be sold at below market prices.

Secretary Literacy Wajihullah said that the special bazaars administration must follow their duty roster and pay special attention to the best service delivery. He said that the officers should pay special attention to supply and demand of the edibles.

He said that the district administration would start field visit of Ramazan bazaars in the coming days.