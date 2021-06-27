UrduPoint.com
32 Restaurants Owners Arrested Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration during a cracked down on violation of coronavirus SOPs here on Sunday arrested 32 restaurant owners.

The officials of district administration conducted operation on University road, Charsadda road, Warsak road, Dalazak road, Bara Pishtakhara road, Kohat road, Firdous, Andron Shehr, Shami road, Saddar road, Hayatabad and other areas .

The officials along with police arrested 32 managers of the restaurants over violating corona SOPs despite the ban, food was being served inside the restaurants.

