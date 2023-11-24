Open Menu

32 RMCs Trained For Effective Election Monitoring

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 11:07 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday appointed 32 Regional Election Commissioners as Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs) for the General Elections 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday appointed 32 Regional Election Commissioners as Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs) for the General Elections 2024.

They underwent a one-day online training workshop covering the monitoring framework and setup of monitoring rooms, said ECP spokesman.

The training workshop focused on the monitoring framework of the Election Commission and the setup of monitoring rooms at provincial, divisional and district levels.

Regional Coordinators will oversee divisional monitoring and guide teams in their districts.

After this training, they'll train District Monitoring Officers and Teams.

The Election Commission will establish four-tier monitoring control rooms, with RMCs working under the Central Monitoring Control Center in Islamabad. Any code of conduct violations during elections will lead to legal action.

Following this training, Regional Monitoring Coordinators/Regional Election Commissioners will be responsible for training District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in their respective divisions.

RMCs underwent a two-day training session at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad two months ago.

