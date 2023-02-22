UrduPoint.com

32 Senior Police Officers Including Two RPOs Replaced In Major Reshuffle

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Thirty-two senior police officers including Senior Superintendents of Police (Operations) Peshawar and SSP Traffic Peshawar have been replaced in a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, said a notification issued here by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday

According to the notification, Lt (Retd) Nasir Mahmood Sathi (PSP (BS-20) has been posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO), Malakand. He will assume charge on arrival in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while his predecessor Mohammad Sajjad Khan PSP (BS-19) has been transferred and posted as DIG Security and Survey Special Branch KP in his own pay and scale.

Similarly, Saqib Ismail Memon PSP (BS-20) DIG Special Branch has been transferred and posted as Additional IGP Special Branch in his own pay and scale and Sher Akbar PSP (BS-20) as Additional IGP CTD in his own pay and scale. He will assume charge on arrival in KP.

Furthermore, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi PSP (BS-20), who has been posted as RPO D.I. Khan will also assume charge on arrival in KP. He will replace Muhammad Saleem PSP (BS-19) who has been transferred and posted as DIG Intelligence Special Branch KP in his own pay and scale while Asif Iqbal Mohmand PSP (BS-20) DIG Operations KP has been transferred and posted as DIG Investigation, CPO in his own pay and scale, Muhammad Suleman PSP (BS-19) AIG Operations has been transferred and posted as DIG Internal Accountability Branch, CPO in his own pay and scale. He has replaced Irfan Ullah Khan, who has been posted as DIG Operations in his own pay and scale.

Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi PSP (BS-19) has been to KP and posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan while Imran Shahid PSP (BS-1) who was awaiting posting has been posted as DIG CTD in his own pay and scale.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal PSP (BS-19) DPO has been put at the disposal of CTD KP, Haroon Rasheed Khan PSP (BS-18) DPO has been posted as SSP Operations, Peshawar, Abdul Rauf Babar PSP (BS-18) DPO as DPO D.

I. Khan, Muhammad Shoaib PSP (BS-18) DPO D.I. Khan has been put at the disposal of CTD KP, Zia-uddin Ahmad PSP (BS-18) DPO Lakki Marwat as DPO Bannu, Shahzada Omar Abbas Babar PSP (BS-18) SSP Traffic Peshawar as DPO Kohat, while Khan Zeb PSP (BS-18) DPO Karak, Imran Khan PSP (BS-18) DPO Buner and Lt Cdr (Rtd) Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi PSP (BS-18) SSP Operations Peshawar have been put at the disposalof CTD KP.

Ms Ayesha Gul PSP (BS-18) SP Investigation CCP Peshawar has been transferred and posted as SSP Coordination Peshawar while Farhan Khan PSP (BS-18) who was awaiting posting has been posted as DPO Buner while Muhammad Ashfaq PSP (BS-18) AIG Complaints and Enquiries CPO has been posted as DPO Lakki Marwat and Bilal Ahmad PSP (BS-18) Additional SP Kohat has been posted as DPO Torghar while Qamar Hayat PP (BS-18) Director Police Training school, Mansehra has been transferred and posted as SSP Traffic Peshawar in his own pay and scale, Falak Niaz PP (BS-18) SP Special Branch KP as AIG Operations KP in his own pay and scale while Iftikhar Shah PP (BS-18) SSP Special Branch has been posted as DPO Karak.

Similarly, Arbab Shafiullah Jan PP (BS-17) Acting DPO Torghar has been put at the disposal of Commandant Elite KP, Dr Muhammad Umar PSP (BS-18) SDPO Hayatabad Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Faqirabad CCP Peshawar in his own pay and scale, Arshad Khan PP (BS-17) Acting SSP Traffic Warden, Swat as acting SP Warsak, CCP Peshawar in his own pay and scale the service of Luqman Khan PP (BS-17) SDPO Town CCP Peshawar and Amjid Ali PP (BS-17( SDPO Maidan Lower Dir have been put at the disposal of CTD KP.

