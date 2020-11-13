32 shopkeepers booked over profiteering, 804 shops checked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration here Friday checked 804 shops for profiteering and hoarding and booked 32 shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering while 13 shops were sealed.

According to spokesman of district administration the officers of district administration visit the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis and fix price list, adding that as per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar the Assistant Commissioner and Additional Assistant Commissioners daily visit the bazaars and markets to observe strict implementation of price list.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Khan chaired a meeting of Private school Regulatory Authority and Private Schools Association on implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

It was decided that use of safety masks and social distancing would strictly be implemented at educational institutions and students with fever or related symptoms should be given leave for few days.

It was also decided that district administration would visit the schools from time to time while schools' administration would ensure implementation of code of conduct in letter and spirit.