32 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.217,000 on 32 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 3 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 32 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.217,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 3 shopkeepers in addition to sealing their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.