32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 32 shops, restaurants, pharmacies and cafes and imposed Rs 50,000 fine over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Hega Daz and Moca head office and CSH pharmacy in Gulburge. AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 14 shops and two restaurants and fined 15000 for overcharging and 10,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and two restaurants and fined 15000 for overcharging and 10,000 over SOPs violation.