32 shops sealed for decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Civil Defense Department sealed 32 shops on the charges of decanting and selling petrol illegally in various parts of the district during the current month.

A spokesman of civil defense department on Sunday said that teams of civil defense carried out surprise checking and found 32 shops for decanting LPG gas cylinders illegally and selling loose petrol.

The teams sealed the shops and cases were got registered against their owners.

Further action was under way.