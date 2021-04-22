32 sugar dealers registered across district: ADCG

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Zubair Ejaz said that 32 sugar dealers have been registered across the district for sale of sugar on government rates

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Zubair Ejaz said that 32 sugar dealers have been registered across the district for sale of sugar on government rates.

Presiding over a meeting of sugar dealers here in Thursday, the additional deputy commissioner general said that quantity of sugar stock and godown of dealers would be registered to ensure sugar supply at subsidized rates for masses as per directives of the government.

He urged dealers to get them registered as soon as possible in order to avoid any legal action against them.

Zubair Ejaz said that price control magistrates have been directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against stockers and profiteers.