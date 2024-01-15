Open Menu

32 Suspects Held During Search, Strike Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM

32 suspects held during search, strike operations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The police on Monday arrested as many as 33 suspects during search and strike operations conducted in different areas of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station to maintain law and order, said the spokesman of Kohat police.

Under a special plan, the search and strike operations were conducted and police recovered one Kalashnikov, two guns, three pistols, dozens of cartridges and two kg of hashish from the suspects.

A heavy police force participated in the search operations under the leadership of ASP Talha and SHO MRS Shah Duran. They also carried out action against unregistered tenants and suspects during targeted search operations in different areas.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/arq-adi

