32 Suspects Held During Search, Strike Operations
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The police on Monday arrested as many as 33 suspects during search and strike operations conducted in different areas of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station to maintain law and order, said the spokesman of Kohat police.
Under a special plan, the search and strike operations were conducted and police recovered one Kalashnikov, two guns, three pistols, dozens of cartridges and two kg of hashish from the suspects.
A heavy police force participated in the search operations under the leadership of ASP Talha and SHO MRS Shah Duran. They also carried out action against unregistered tenants and suspects during targeted search operations in different areas.
Cases have been registered against the arrested persons in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.
APP/arq-adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NASTP park aims to transform country into Knowledge economy, create jobs: DG25 minutes ago
-
Primary schools reopened after winter break with normal timings35 minutes ago
-
3 bogies of Shalimar Express train derails in Karachi1 hour ago
-
ECP summons candidate accused of harassing RO, DRO11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Council [ EU] Chief A R Syed lauded for having been crowned with human rights award11 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue11 hours ago
-
JSMU played significant role in protection against diseases: Governor11 hours ago
-
Crackdown continues; eateries, hotel finned11 hours ago
-
PFA recovers 70kg unhygienic sweets11 hours ago
-
FBFC to be functional soon: commissioner11 hours ago
-
KP CM for accelerated efforts on humans capital exports strategy11 hours ago
-
Elections on Feb 8 in interest of country, political parties: Solangi16 hours ago