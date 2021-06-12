UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Unfit, Overloaded Vehicles Impounded

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

32 unfit, overloaded vehicles impounded

District administration impounded 32 vehicles on charges of overloading and sans fitness certificates, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 32 vehicles on charges of overloading and sans fitness certificates, here on Saturday.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin inspected different roads.

He impounded 32 overloaded and unfit vehicles. Rana Mohsin stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of road users.

The action against such vehicles will continue in the future also.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road RTA From

Recent Stories

US asks UAE to remove Huawei from telecommunicatio ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Putin on Russia ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines ..

13 minutes ago

People demand healthcare facility in Tor Chapar

12 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,359,155

12 minutes ago

China's weekly coastal bulk freight index falls

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.