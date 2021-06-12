32 unfit, overloaded vehicles impounded

District administration impounded 32 vehicles on charges of overloading and sans fitness certificates, here on Saturday

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin inspected different roads.

He impounded 32 overloaded and unfit vehicles. Rana Mohsin stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of road users.

The action against such vehicles will continue in the future also.