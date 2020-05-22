UrduPoint.com
32 Zaireen Left For Respective Areas After Completing Quarantine Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:29 PM

32 Zaireen left for respective areas after completing quarantine time

The district administration, Health Department, RESCUE-1122 and Pak Army Friday arranged farewell for 32 Zaireen who had completed their quarantine period at Ratakulachi quarantine center and sent them to their respective areas

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The district administration, Health Department, RESCUE-1122 and Pak Army Friday arranged farewell for 32 Zaireen who had completed their quarantine period at Ratakulachi quarantine center and sent them to their respective areas.

These Zaireen were quarantined at Ratakulachi quarantine center on their arrival in DI Khan from Taftan border between Iran and Pakistan. The district administration and other line departments provided all facilities to them and later.

All the Zaireen were from Hangu, Parachinar, Kohat, District Kurram, Orakzai, Mardan, Malakandand Bunner areas.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

