320 candidates for 22 Tehsil Mayor of Hazara region to contest LB elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 320 candidates would contest elections for 22 Tehsils Mayor and 21 chairmanships from 7 districts in Hazara division during the second phase of LB elections which would be held on 31st March 2022.

According to the details, out of eight districts, the second phase of elections would be held in seven districts while in district Haripur, the LB elections were held in first phase. For 22 Tehsils of districts Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battaram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis, 320 candidates would contest for the elections of Tehsil Mayor.

A total of 5339 candidates would contest the election on general seats for 695 Neighborhood Council and Village Councils, 1026 Ladies Councilors, 2388 Youth Councilors, 1961 Youth Councilors and 129 candidates of minorities.

In district Abbottabad, a total of 4057 candidates have filed their nomination papers, according to the breakup for the four Tehsils of district Abbottabad, 73 candidates are in the run for 209 Village Councils (VCs) and Neighborhood Councils (NCs), 1856 candidates for General Councilor, 504 for Lady Councilor, 849 for Kisan Councilor, 688 for Youth Counselor and 21 for Minorities Councilors.

For the five Tehsils of district Mansehra, 84 candidates would contest the elections of Tehsil Mayor and Chairmanship from 194 VCs and NCs, 1769 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, 401 for Lady Councilor, 763 for Kisan Councilor, 647 for Youth Counselor and 3 Minorities Councilors.

For the 3 Tehsils of Torghar, 32 candidates would contest while from 40 VCs and NCs, 216 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, 29 for Lady Councilor, 92 for Kisan Councilor and for 73 for Youth Counselor would contest the LB elections.

In Kohistan Upper district, 56 candidates would contest election from 4 Tehsils for 63 VCs and NCs 334 candidates would contest elections for the general seat,6 for Lady Councilor, 49 for Kisan Councilor, 135 for Youth Counselor and 3 for Minorities Councilors would contest the LB elections.

Similarly, a total of 20 candidates would contest LB elections for the two Tehsils of Lower Kohistan's 47 VCs and NCs wherein 207 candidates would contest elections for the general seat, one for Lady Councilor, 102 for Kisan Councilor and 84 for Youth Counselor.

From four districts of Hazara including Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis no minority candidate has filed the nomination paper.