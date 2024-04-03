Open Menu

320 Deserving People From Christian Community Receive Cheques

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

320 deserving people from Christian community receive cheques

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) As many as 320 deserving people from Christian community

got cheques of Rs 1.6 million as financial aid at the rate of

Rs 5,000 each individual at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmad

Wattoo gave away cheques among the Christians.

Talking on the occasion, the ADC Headquarters said that Christian

brothers and sisters were peace-loving and patriotic citizens of

Pakistan, due to which, they were highly respectable for us.

The service of Christian community for the country's stability

was laudable, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan