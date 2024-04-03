320 Deserving People From Christian Community Receive Cheques
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) As many as 320 deserving people from Christian community
got cheques of Rs 1.6 million as financial aid at the rate of
Rs 5,000 each individual at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmad
Wattoo gave away cheques among the Christians.
Talking on the occasion, the ADC Headquarters said that Christian
brothers and sisters were peace-loving and patriotic citizens of
Pakistan, due to which, they were highly respectable for us.
The service of Christian community for the country's stability
was laudable, he added.
