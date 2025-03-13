320 Kg Unhygienic Meat Seized, Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 320 kilograms (kg) unhygienic meat from an illegal slaughter house and arrested the accused from the spot.
PFA spokesperson said here on Thursday that veterinary specialists team on a tip-off conducted raid at Bhowana Road and unearthed an illegal slaughter house where weak and sick animals were being slaughtered.
The team seized more than 8 maund (320 kg) substandard meat and arrested a butcher from the spot.
A case was also got registered while further investigation was under way,he added.
