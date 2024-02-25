Open Menu

320 Kites Confiscated During Operation

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

320 kites confiscated during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 28 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 320 kite strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons from their custody.

Rawal Town police booked 17 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered more than 150 kites, 21 strings and 02 pistols from their possession.

Similarly, Potohar Town police nabbed 11 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 170 kites and 09 strings from their custody.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that kite flying is a deadly sport and, that actions against kite flying will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

21 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan