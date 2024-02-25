320 kites confiscated during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 28 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 320 kite strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons from their custody.

Rawal Town police booked 17 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered more than 150 kites, 21 strings and 02 pistols from their possession.

Similarly, Potohar Town police nabbed 11 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 170 kites and 09 strings from their custody.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that kite flying is a deadly sport and, that actions against kite flying will be continued without any discrimination.