320 Kites Confiscated During Operation
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 28 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 320 kite strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons from their custody.
Rawal Town police booked 17 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered more than 150 kites, 21 strings and 02 pistols from their possession.
Similarly, Potohar Town police nabbed 11 kite sellers, and kite flyers and recovered 170 kites and 09 strings from their custody.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that kite flying is a deadly sport and, that actions against kite flying will be continued without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP emphasizes minority representation7 minutes ago
-
PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy7 minutes ago
-
CM opens new museum in Badshahi mosque and upgradation project of Mazaar-e-Iqbal7 minutes ago
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA7 minutes ago
-
CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort7 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches7 minutes ago
-
Utility Stores reduces prices ahead of Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer17 minutes ago
-
Newly Speakers SA felicitated17 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM17 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS17 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi17 minutes ago