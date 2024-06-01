320 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging in May

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that price magistrates arrested 320 shopkeepers in May for violating the Price Control Act, while 103 shops and godowns were sealed and 34 cases were registered.

Price magistrates conducted 44,549 inspections during May and a total fine of Rs. 10.484 million was imposed. He stated this while reviewing the monthly performance of price magistrates in a meeting today. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar while Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and price control magistrates participated through video link.

Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the price magistrates to ensure the sale of commodities at fixed prices and conduct more inspections.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner gave tasks to officers to improve governance and according to "KPI" issued by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to monitor the performance and conduct visits of development projects, educational institutions, health facilities, marriage halls and tandoors.