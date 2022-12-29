UrduPoint.com

3,200 Cops To Be Deployed To Ensure Security On New Year's Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

The police have decided to deploy over 3,200 cops across the city to maintain security on new year's night and while one-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city.

The police have decided to deploy over 3,200 cops across the city to maintain security on new year's night and while one-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city.

According to the Rawalpindi district police spokesman, apart from guarding key installations and deployment in the markets, police officers would also be deployed around public places.

Armed officers in uniform and in plain clothes would be performing their duties, he said adding, the police had also been directed to take stern action against suspects, apart from conducting effective checking of hotels.

All Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) had also been directed to ensure effective patrolling within their respective areas, he said.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons on new year's night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Moreover, playing loud music would also be banned on the occasion.

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had also devised a plan to stop youngsters from performing dangerous stunts on their motorbikes, particularly, riding it on its rear wheel, popularly known as one-wheeling, on new year's night, he added.

In this regard, he said, seven special squads had been formed to arrest the lawbreakers and impound their vehicles.

More Stories From Pakistan

