3200 Kg Substandard Meat Discard During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In a major operation against substandard meat, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed 3,200 kilograms of substandard meat using water treatment, a spokesperson confirmed.

The action was carried out at two meat shops in Bhabra Bazaar, where the unhygienic meat had been brought from Mandi Bahauddin.

PFA also seized a meat supply vehicle transporting poor-quality meat from Gojra to Rawalpindi.

According to the spokesperson, three separate FIRs have been registered against three individuals involved in the illegal supply.

Meanwhile, five food outlets in the city’s food street were fined a total of Rs 165,000 for poor hygiene and violations of food safety regulations.

The PFA has intensified its operations across the province to curb the sale of substandard meat and ensure food safety for citizens.

PFA have urged the public to report any complaints or suspicious activities by calling the PFA helpline at 1223.

