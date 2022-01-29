UrduPoint.com

3200 Kites Confiscated, 25 Kite Sellers Held During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 01:33 PM

3200 kites confiscated, 25 kite sellers held during crackdown

Police have arrested 25 kite sellers and confiscated 3200 kites and 29 strings from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 25 kite sellers and confiscated 3200 kites and 29 strings from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police held Ahmed and recovered 115 kites from his possession. Similarly, Rata Amral police recovered 130 kites and 06 strings from Azifa.

Following the operation, Waris Khan police recovered 50 kites from 02 kite sellers Adil and Shehzad while Bani police recovered 25 kites from 03 kite flyers Ibrahim, Osama and Haider.

Newtown police recovered 311 kites from 03 kite sellers Hassan, Atlas and Abdul Dam, Sadiqabad police recovered 165 kites and strings from 04 kite sellers Yasir, Dil ayaz, Mohsin and Ravens.

R.A Bazar police recovered 400 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite seller Luqman, Imtnan Ahmed, Race Course police recovered 320 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite sellers Ghulam Ali and Bilal.

Civil Line Police recovered 600 kites and strings from kite seller Imran Ali.

Airport Police recovered 50 kites and 04 strings from Bakht. Taxila police recovered 300 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite sellers Gohar and Waseem, while Cantt police recovered 120 kites and 02 strings from Omar Farooq.

Saddar Barooni Police recovered 520 kites from Kamran while Kalrasyedan police recovered 100 kites and 07 strings from Faisal Mahmood.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

