UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3200 Sacks Of Stored Wheat Seized In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:54 PM

3200 sacks of stored wheat seized in Mianwali

During continued crackdown against the hoarders of wheat the assistant commissioner has seized another 3200 stored wheat sacks from different areas of the Mianwali district

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :During continued crackdown against the hoarders of wheat the assistant commissioner has seized another 3200 stored wheat sacks from different areas of the Mianwali district.

Authorities said Wednesday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, the Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Farhan Mujtaba along with police force conducted raids at stores at Tari Khel, Khawaja Abad, Mouchh and others areas and recovered another 3200 sacks of stored wheat and shifted the commodity to procurement centre.

The assistant commissioner has asked the landlords and farmers of ten areas to shift the wheat to the procurement centres within three days otherwise the government will confiscate the stored wheat.

Related Topics

Police Mianwali From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

5 minutes ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for c ..

3 minutes ago

French beaches close after visitors break virus ru ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaul ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.