3200 sacks of stored wheat seized in Mianwali

During continued crackdown against the hoarders of wheat the assistant commissioner has seized another 3200 stored wheat sacks from different areas of the Mianwali district

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :During continued crackdown against the hoarders of wheat the assistant commissioner has seized another 3200 stored wheat sacks from different areas of the Mianwali district.

Authorities said Wednesday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, the Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Farhan Mujtaba along with police force conducted raids at stores at Tari Khel, Khawaja Abad, Mouchh and others areas and recovered another 3200 sacks of stored wheat and shifted the commodity to procurement centre.

The assistant commissioner has asked the landlords and farmers of ten areas to shift the wheat to the procurement centres within three days otherwise the government will confiscate the stored wheat.