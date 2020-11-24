32000 elderly persons to avail financial benefit in district Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 32000 persons of 65 year old and above will avail financial benefit under Chief Minister Punjab's "Bahimmat Bazurg Programme".

Under the initiative, the deserving elderly citizens will receive Rs 2000 financial assistance per month.

The assistance would be provided by Social Welfare Protection Authority of Punjab government, an official said.

He informed that the Punjab government took data of the elderly persons from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He further informed that said three centres have been made in district Multan at Aligarh College Gulgasht, Tehsil Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

The Assistant Commissioner Multan, Abida Farid inspected Aligarh College center while other centers were also being regularly monitered, he said.