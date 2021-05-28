320,407 vaccine doses administered to people in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As many as 320,407 people including 23,707 health workers and 296,700 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the coronavirus from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday, 4278 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQH) Taxila, 853 at THQH Murree, 2211 at THQH Kahuta, 4843 at THQH Gujar Khan, 547 at THQH Kotli Sattian, 1882 at THQH, Kallar Sayda, 10,498 at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 5195 at Holy Family Hospital, 3445 at DHQ Hospital, 8731 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 643 at Govt T.B Sanatorium Samli, 9111 at Wah General Hospital, 83,407 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex, 19,834 at Tehsil office(TO)Taxila, 11,699 at TO office Kallar Syedan, 26,555 at TO office Gujar Khan, 1650 at TO office Kotli Sattiyan, 3990 at TO office Murree, 60,579 at TO office Potohar, 10,904 at TO office Kahuta, 3602 District Health Office, 92 Government Wapda hospital while 45,868 people received the jab at Red Crescent vaccination centre.

He said that number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day was showing a progressive increase.

The report further said, the number of totals positive cases has reached 26,136 including 24,140 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1996 from other districts after the addition of 50 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

The report told that 24,266 coronavirus positive patients were discharged after recovery while 1736 were quarantined including 981 at homes and 755 in isolation centres. "Presently 100 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 19 in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,27 in Institute of Urology,29 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal hospital,3 in Hearts international hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust while five lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours," the health authority report said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari visited the Corona Vaccination Center at sports Complex, here on Friday and reviewed the arrangements made for the people.

He directed the officials to ensure the implementation of COVID-SOPs at the centre.