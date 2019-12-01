UrduPoint.com
322 Criminals Held During Last Week, Looted Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:10 PM

322 criminals held during last week, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 322 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

He said that 36 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car, motorcycle theft incidents while 14 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 245 cases were sent to concerned courts.

Moreover, a special campaign against drug sellers as well as bootleggers is underway for elimination of drug menace from Capital. During this campaign Islamabad Police nabbed 97 accused and recovered 19.

332 kilogram hashish, 2.260 kilogram heroin and 870 litres liquor from them.

Police also arrested 19 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 17 pistols, one gun and 110 rounds from them.

Besides law and order situation in the Capital, police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 137 accused involved in crime of different nature were also arrested.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

