322 Lady Doctors Promoted In BS-18 As Sr Woman Medical Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Health Department on Monday issued notification for the promotions of 322 woman medical officers to the post of senior woman medical officer (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Health Department on Monday issued notification for the promotions of 322 woman medical officers to the post of senior woman medical officer (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect.

According to notification, on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee meeting and the approval of the competent authority i-e Chief Secretary, 322 Woman Medical Officers (BS-17) were promoted as senior Woman Medical officers (BS-18).

