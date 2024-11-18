322 Lady doctors promoted in BS-18 as Sr Woman Medical officers

Health Department on Monday issued notification for the promotions of 322 woman medical officers to the post of senior woman medical officer (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Health Department on Monday issued notification for the promotions of 322 woman medical officers to the post of senior woman medical officer (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect.

According to notification, on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee meeting and the approval of the competent authority i-e Chief Secretary, 322 Woman Medical Officers (BS-17) were promoted as senior Woman Medical officers (BS-18).