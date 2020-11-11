322 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Coronavirus Wednesday said that 322 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Federal capital during last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, the figure is the second highest number of cases reported in a day during last four months while as many as 249 cases were reported on yesterday.

He said that so far 22,432 cases were reported from the federal capital while 247 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 19,443 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of Islamabad to reduce transmission of the infection in selected streets and other sectors of Islamabad.

As per direction of District administration, five sectors have been sealed for emerging as Covid hot spots included G-6/2, G9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I-8/4.

Schools, Mosques, shopping centers and parks will remain closed and assistant commissioners of the areas will ensure arrangements. Residents have been asked to cooperate with the administration in its efforts against corona.

They also started taking actions on violation of SOPs related with the Corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) in crackdown against marquees in E-11 on violation of timings and COVID SOPs particularly not wearing masks, also sealed three marquees while managers of three other arrested and lodged FIRs on gross violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in Islamabad.

He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country. He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand.

He said that all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country. He said that strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said that the ministry had also asked the schools administrations of Islamabad Capital Territory to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of students from COVID-19. He said that all schools had been clearly directed to strictly follow the SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.