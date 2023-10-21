Open Menu

322 Ration Bags Distributed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023

322 ration bags distributed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) As many as 322 more ration bags were distributed among the poor people on the directives of the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday

The process of distribution of ration is continue under Taqatwar Pakistan Programme at the Governor House.

Over 0.1 million ration bags had been distributed among the needy persons so far, a Governor House spokesman said.

The Governor said that the distribution of the ration would continue with the help of philanthropists.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Poor Million

