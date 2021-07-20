32200 civil armed forces personnel, 5300 AJK police cops to be deployed on polling day in AJK: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan said on Tuesday that all possible resources would be channelized to ensure the holding of the scheduled general elections for the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in peaceful, impartial and transparent manner

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan said on Tuesday that all possible resources would be channelized to ensure the holding of the scheduled general elections for the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in peaceful, impartial and transparent manner.

Talking to media in the State metropolis, he said that the directions of the Elections Commissions would be fully implemented and the government would fulfill its obligations for peaceful and impartial conduct of the election.

The Chief Secretary said, 5300 personnel of Azad Jammu and Kashmir police and 32200 civil armed forces personnel of other provinces would be deployed during elections at various polling stations.

He also told that over 6000 to 7000 armed force personnel would also be deployed, which was the highest deployment of law enforcing agencies in the elections. 826 polling stations have been declared most sensitive while 1209 have been declared sensitive, he told and added that eight security personnel would be deployed each at the most sensitive polling station while six on sensitive polling stations.

The Chief Secretary said that the powers of first class magistrate had been delegated to 250 officers while the powers of first class magistrate had also been given to the Presiding Officers for the peaceful and impartial conduct of the election adding, the code of conduct announced by the Elections Commission will be fully implemented.

Responding to a question, the Chief Secretary said that Control Rooms had been set up at district and central level in the State to provide latest information about the elections. He urged the media persons to announce news regarding elections after complete verification so that the peaceful and transparent elections could be ensured.

APP / AHR.