UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,225 Sanitary Workers To Collect Entrails Of Sacrificial Animals On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

3,225 sanitary workers to collect entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 3225 sanitary workers would be deployed to collect entrails of sacrificial animals under special plan devised for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Project Director, Albayrak, a comprehensive contingency plan has been prepared by Albayrak and RWMC for disposal of sacrificial animals' entrails.

He said that the leaves of the sanitary workers have been canceled and supervisory staff had been directed to carry out effective operation for collection and proper disposal of entrails, offal and waste of sacrificial animals.

The company would distribute special bags in various areas of the city for the safe disposals of animal remains. These bags would be used especially for insertion of animal waste during Eid days. Awareness activities and distribution of waste bags has already been started, he informed.

Nearly 39 transfer stations would be set up at various locations in Rawalpindi city and Murree where offals, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals would be dumped and later on shifted to the permanent dumping site, he added.

Albayrak has also established an emergency help line which would be functional round the clock, he said adding, the special teams would use more than 351 vehicles including 144 mini dumpers, 30 pickups, 13 loaders, 48 compactors, 5 loading bikes, 45 rental dumpers and additional 250 wooden carts for efficient & effective waste management on Eid-ul-Azha.

The team would also maintain cleanliness at Masajid and Imam Bargahs. Special arrangements would be done for slaughter houses, mosques and collective slaughter sites. Arrangements were also made for graveyard.

A special Complaint Cell would be established to attend complaints of the residents.

The residents have been advised to get registered their complaints at Company's specified numbers 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663. Special activities are being organized to spread awareness among general public for cleanliness campaign. Awareness banners would also be displayed in all union councils, he added.

Related Topics

Murree Company Vehicles Rawalpindi SITE All Mini

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

21 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.