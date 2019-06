322,582 defective metres replaced in Multan

(@imziishan)

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) replaced 322,582 defected meters across the region during July 2018 to May 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 )

The Mepco sources said the company had replaced 316,073 single-phase metres, 6,012 three-phase and 497 MDI metres.

During this session, 43,098 defective metres had been replaced in Multan circle, 28,537 in DG Khan circle, 26,561 in Vehari circle, 42,212 in Bahawalpur circle, 35,412 in Sahiwal circle, 44,936 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 53,868 in Muzaffagarh circle, 22,893 in Bahawalnager circle and 25,065 defective metres had been replaced in Khanewal circle.