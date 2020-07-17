3,227 contractual rescuers to be regularized soon: PES DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said that a notification about regularisation of the second batch employees comprising over 3,227 rescuers would soon be issued in accordance with the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here.

Head of Human Resources (HR) Wing Dr Fawad Shahzad Mirza told the meeting that a total of 5,609 rescuers and 195 rescue officers, working on contract basis, had been regularised in 2010.

The DG Rescue-1122 said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that 5,609 rescuers and 195 officers had been regularised, but unfortunately the post of director general had not been regularised yet.

He said that Rescue-1122 had so far rescued over 8.5 million victims, adding that the Emergency Services academy had also been established to ensure sustainable human resource development of long-neglected emergency services in Pakistan. Now, the Rescue team of the Academy has also become the first Rescue Team to be classified by INSARAG United Nations in South Asia, he added.