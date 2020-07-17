UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,227 Contractual Rescuers To Be Regularized Soon: PES DG

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

3,227 contractual rescuers to be regularized soon: PES DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said that a notification about regularisation of the second batch employees comprising over 3,227 rescuers would soon be issued in accordance with the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here.

Head of Human Resources (HR) Wing Dr Fawad Shahzad Mirza told the meeting that a total of 5,609 rescuers and 195 rescue officers, working on contract basis, had been regularised in 2010.

The DG Rescue-1122 said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that 5,609 rescuers and 195 officers had been regularised, but unfortunately the post of director general had not been regularised yet.

He said that Rescue-1122 had so far rescued over 8.5 million victims, adding that the Emergency Services academy had also been established to ensure sustainable human resource development of long-neglected emergency services in Pakistan. Now, the Rescue team of the Academy has also become the first Rescue Team to be classified by INSARAG United Nations in South Asia, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Punjab 2018 Post Asia Million

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

28 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.