323 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Over 12.6m Recovered In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Islamabad police have arrested 323 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth more than 12.6 million from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 323 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth more than 12.6 million from them, a police spokesman said.

He said 43 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 45 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 9.1 million including gold ornaments from them.

The police also arrested 48 absconders during the same period while 58 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities. A total of 5.715 kilogram hashish, 2.465 kilogram heroin and 926 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 35 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and 33 pistols, three Kalashnikovs and 176 rounds were recovered from them.

Moreover, the police nabbed 137 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, he said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said the criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in curbing activities of such elements.

