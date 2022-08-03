UrduPoint.com

323 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

323 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :About 323 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in the province while no death was observed.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 514,475 while total deaths were recorded 13,589.

The P&SHD confirmed that 244 new cases were reported in Lahore, 15 in Rawalpindi,22 in Faisalabad, four in Multan, four in Toba Tek Singh, two in Bahawalpur, five in Gujranwala, six in Sialkot, four in Sheikhupura, seven in Jhang, one each in Chineot, Gujrat, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Vehari Rahimyar Khan while four in Sargodha.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,671,649 tests so far while 497,391 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaignhas been initiated.

More Stories From Pakistan

