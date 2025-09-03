3230 food hampers distributed in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the assistant commissioner's office has been converted into a packing and distribution center for food hampers to facilitate flood-affected families.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Gujrat, who is supervising the centre, told APP that 3,230 hampers have so far been packed and distributed in various flood-hit areas of the district.

He added that the relief activity would continue until all affected families receive assistance.