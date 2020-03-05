3239 bikers penalized for not wearing helmet in Feb

City Traffic Police has penalized 3239 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet during last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police has penalized 3239 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet during last month.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Wasim Khalil,a fine of 323900 rupees has been recovered from 3239 bikers for flouting the order of police to wear helmet.

SSP traffic said that campaign would be continued against motorcyclists habitual of driving vehicles without proper safety measures.

He said that campaigns would be launched to create awareness among drives regarding adopting proper safety measures adding,precious lives can be saved by gibing orientation to people about safe driving.