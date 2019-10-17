UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

324 Complaints Addressed By RCB Facilitation Center In Seven Days

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

324 complaints addressed by RCB Facilitation Center in seven days

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last seven days received 428 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 324 complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 428 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 324 complaints.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 140 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 92 were resolved, whereas out of 142 complaints regarding water supply 120 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 146 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 112 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to the officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Ballistic, Cruise Missiles Fired at Putin-Led Grom ..

35 seconds ago

Thunberg sets an example to teenage tennis star Ga ..

37 seconds ago

NAB given time to file supplementary reference in ..

2 minutes ago

PTF delegation to visit India to attend ATF AGM, B ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan's Spokesman, Russian Envoy for Syria Discu ..

10 minutes ago

Fawad Hussain for equipping farmers with latest te ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.