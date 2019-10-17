324 complaints addressed by RCB Facilitation Center in seven days

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last seven days received 428 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 324 complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 428 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 324 complaints.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 140 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 92 were resolved, whereas out of 142 complaints regarding water supply 120 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 146 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 112 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to the officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.