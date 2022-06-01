UrduPoint.com

324 Illegal Connections Severed N HESCO Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:10 PM

324 Illegal connections severed n HESCO drive

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its drive against the power thieves and the defaulters hundreds of connections in Latifabad unit 2 area here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its drive against the power thieves and the defaulters hundreds of connections in Latifabad unit 2 area here on Wednesday.

The company's spokesman informed that Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi led a team which cut off connections on the Public school road.

According to him, there were 4 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMT) of 200 KV and 100 KV in the said area with 120 registered consumers in addition to 324 illegal connections.

He claimed that the unpaid bills on the registered consumers had accrued to around Rs.15 million.

The spokesman said the team of HESCO severed all the illegal connections during the drive.

He told that the company was carrying out night time vigilance against the theft in order to curb the menace of the power theft.

Related Topics

Company Road Hyderabad All Million

Recent Stories

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Produci ..

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime M ..

41 seconds ago
 'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourt ..

'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

43 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sem ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

44 seconds ago
 Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase une ..

Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landsc ..

46 seconds ago
 US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

5 minutes ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.