324 Police Officials, Civilians Martyred In 2024: CTD Report
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A report from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday reported that 234 people including police officials, officers and civilians have been martyred in terror incidents in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) since the start of this year.
Moreover, it said 616 others including civilians have been injured due to attacks by anti-state elements.
In Peshawar alone, 103 police officials have been martyred, with 154 others injured in terrorism-related incidents. The report also noted that 103 civilians have died, and 159 have sustained injuries.
Dera Ismail Khan has reported the deaths of 63 security personnel, including 49 from the Frontier Corps, and 124 injuries. Furthermore, 8 law enforcement officials were martyred, with 4 others wounded.
The report highlighted targeted attacks on politicians, resulting in 4 fatalities in Bajaur and North Waziristan, along with 2 injuries.
Dera Ismail Khan recorded the highest number of police casualties, with 25 officers killed and 23 injured, followed by Bannu, where 23 police officers were killed and 20 injured.
Additional fatalities across various districts include 58 in Bannu, 50 in North Waziristan, and 38 in South Waziristan. Bajaur reported 29 deaths, Khyber had 22, and Peshawar recorded 18 fatalities. Kurram saw 16 deaths, while both Mardan and Malakand reported 11 each. Kohat had 10 fatalities, Dir recorded 8, and Mohmand and Hazara reported 2 and 1 death, respectively.
APP/vak
