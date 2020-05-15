UrduPoint.com
324 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City In Two Special Flights

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

As many as 324 stranded passengers reached Multan from Muscat in two special Fights, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :As many as 324 stranded passengers reached Multan from Muscat in two special Fights, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Raza welcomed the passengers. According to district administration, some186 passengers reached in first flight from which 183 were shifted to Quarantine centre, two in hotels and one to Nishtar hospital.

Similarly, 138 passengers reached through second flight. 93 passengers were sent to Quarantine centre, 44 selected hotels for accommodation and one to Nishtar hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at Quarantine centre.

The third flight will reach by 7.30 pm today.

