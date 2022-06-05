UrduPoint.com

3242 Victims Provided Emergency Cover In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

3242 victims provided emergency cover in May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided timely emergency services to 3242 emergency victims during 3709 rescue operations in Rawalpindi last month (May).

The spokesperson told on Sunday that the emergency service provided timely response to one building collapse incident besides conducting 340 special rescue operations.

Similarly, 1820 medical emergencies, one drowning incident and 113 crime incidents were reported, the spokesperson added.

