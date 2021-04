32,426 flour bags sold in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 32,426 flour bags of 10-kilogram were sold out on subsidised rate in one day at 19 Sasta Ramazan bazaars of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the district government had made arrangements to sell 10-kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 375. An ample stock of flour bags was supplied to the Ramazan bazaars, established across the district and 32,426 flour bags were sold out on Friday.

He said that 3,532 bags were sold out at Model Bazaar Jhang Road, 1,500 were sold at Ramazan bazaar of Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, 2,582 were sold at Fawara Chowk Batala Colony, 2,324 were sold out at Iron Market D-Type Colony, 1,890 at Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, 1,112 bags at Chatriwali Ground Jinnah Colony, 3,796 bags at Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road, 912 in Green Town Millat Road, 288 in Model Bazaar Millat Road, 1,320 at Riaz Shahid Chowk islam Nagar, 912 at Sir Syed Town Factory Area, 1,412 bags at Chak No 74-JB Thikriwala Jhang Road, 1,422 bags at Ramazan bazaar Dijkot, 1,520 at Ramazan bazaar Adda Khurarianwala, 2,128 bags at Masjid bazaar Jhumra Road Jaranwala, 760 at Saim Pull Rail bazaar Mamonkanjan, 1,672 bags at Ramazan bazaar Quaid-e-Azam Road near Lorry Adda Tandlianwala, 1,976 bags at Ramazan bazaar Gojra Road Sammundri and 1,368 bags at Ramazan bazaar Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, he added.