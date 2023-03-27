UrduPoint.com

32,429 Beneficiaries Get Free Flour In Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

32,429 beneficiaries get free flour in Ramazan

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The free flour package by the government facilitated as many as 32429 beneficiaries in the district during the first five-day of the holy month of Ramazan while 5,601 beneficiaries got the package in one day.

According to the district administration, the 236 points were established in Dir Payan while as per the directives of the provincial government more distribution points and flour quota were being added.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Iftikhar Ahmed and his team were inspecting distribution points and flour mills on daily basis, while separate desks for senior citizens, women and special persons were also set up at each distribution point to provide free flour to the beneficiaries in a dignified manner.

The officials of Police, Levies, Civil Defense volunteers and Village Council Secretaries were assigned to ensure transparent and orderly distribution of flour and avoid any untoward incident.

The free flour distribution program would continue till the end of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Police Dir Iftikhar Ahmed Women Government Flour

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

35 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

36 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.