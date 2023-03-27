32,429 beneficiaries get free flour in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The free flour package by the government facilitated as many as 32429 beneficiaries in the district during the first five-day of the holy month of Ramazan while 5,601 beneficiaries got the package in one day.

According to the district administration, the 236 points were established in Dir Payan while as per the directives of the provincial government more distribution points and flour quota were being added.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Iftikhar Ahmed and his team were inspecting distribution points and flour mills on daily basis, while separate desks for senior citizens, women and special persons were also set up at each distribution point to provide free flour to the beneficiaries in a dignified manner.

The officials of Police, Levies, Civil Defense volunteers and Village Council Secretaries were assigned to ensure transparent and orderly distribution of flour and avoid any untoward incident.

The free flour distribution program would continue till the end of Ramazan.