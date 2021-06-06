UrduPoint.com
324,301 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 324,301 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 238,021 citizens had been given the first dose while 55,396 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 18,394 health workers were also given first dose while 12,490 received second dose of vaccine. He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 56,731 first doses and 37821 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.

