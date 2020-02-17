UrduPoint.com
325 Kanal Lands Retrieved During Two Months In Sargodha

325 Kanal lands retrieved during two months in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 325 Kanal state lands valued Rs. 2. 27 billion and recovered another Rs. 107.2 million defaulters and land mafia during the last two months.

It was disclosed during a review meeting of anti corruption establishment (ACE) held here on Monday headed by Regional Director Babar Rehman.

The meeting was attended by all investigative, inquiry and Legal officers.

The meeting was informed that the Anti Corruption Establishment has retrieved 325 Kanal state lands worth Rs. 2.27 billion from the illegal occupation of Land Mafia.

The department has also recovered Rs. 107.2 million from the defaulters and deposited the recovered amount in national treasury.

Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach said drive to recover commercial map fee from the defaulters and state land from land mafia would be continued.

