325 KP Students Join US Embassy Funded English Works Program

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) 325 male and female students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have joined the U.S. embassy-sponsored English Works! Program at the opening ceremony, with Consul General Shante Moore as the chief guest.

English Works! Program is a Department of State-funded six-month program that improves English proficiency, develops computer literacy skills, and builds job market knowledge for motivated students with limited financial resources, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The English Works! Program includes 240 hours of instruction over six months.

More than 27,000 Pakistani students have participated in these programs in Pakistan since 2005, an example of the broad cooperation between our two countries.

