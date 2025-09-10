Open Menu

325 Patients Examined At Free Medical Camp In Chakrakot Bala Area

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

325 patients examined at free medical camp in Chakrakot Bala area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The expert doctors on Wednesday conducted detailed medical examinations of 325 patients at a free medical camp organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud in Chakrakot Bala area .

The camp was organized in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL).

The camp was formally inaugurated by social worker, Isar Ali Bangash.

The aim of this camp was to provide health facilities to the people of the area.

The patients included men, women, children as well as disabled people, who were given special attention.

The people and elders of the area thanked Regional OGDCL, Coordinator, Wali Muhammad Afridi and his team for organizing the camp. They said that OGDCL was committed to providing free health facilities to people living in

remote areas

