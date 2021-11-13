UrduPoint.com

326,000 Flour Bags Sold In Sahulat Bazaars On Official Rates: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:28 PM

326,000 flour bags sold in Sahulat bazaars on official rates: Spokesman

Rawalpindi District Administration has succeeded to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour as it took solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has succeeded to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour as it took solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg and flour was being supplied to the citizens at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag. So far 326,000 bags of wheat flour had been sold in the Sahulat bazaars while pulses were being sold in all the Sahulat bazaars, Rs 5 less than open market and chicken for Rs 10 less.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah reviewed the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination Saif Anwar Jappa, ADCR Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, AC General Maleeha Ishar, DO Industries Abdul Qaddos Toor and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the DC said that the prices of flour and sugar were now stable in Rawalpindi district.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

The magistrates had been able to control the hoarding of sugar and imposed heavy fines on profiteers, he said and informed that the price control magistrates were also directed to control the overcharging of Urea and ADP and ensure its supply on official rates.

