3263 Women Contesting Elections On Reserved Seats In Balochistan's LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 3,263 candidates are contesting on 2,082 reserved seats for women in the second phase of local government elections, scheduled to be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on December 14.

Meanwhile, 1,820 candidates submitted their nomination papers on farmers' quota, said an official source.

There are 902 seats allocated for farmers in the local government system of the province.

Around 1,807 people submitted their nomination papers for 902 seats of workers and 316 people would contest elections on reserved seats for non-Muslims.

In all union councils, 33 percent of seats have been allocated for women, 5 per cent for farmers and workers, 5 per cent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections.

The polling for the reserved seats in 32 districts of Balochistan will be held on December 14 except District Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee Haramzai in district Pishin.

