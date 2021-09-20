32668 people receive Hepatitis-B vaccines during July, August

As many as 32668 people were vaccinated against Hepatitis B during months of July and August 2021 while 73 special screening and vaccination camps were organized in different areas of the province under Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 32668 people were vaccinated against Hepatitis B during months of July and August 2021 while 73 special screening and vaccination camps were organized in different areas of the province under Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program.

According to report released by spokesman of the program here on Monday, on the special directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, in special camps hepatitis tests of 14930 people were conducted while 15127 people were vaccinated against Hepatitis B.

He informed that during months of July and August 17541 people were vaccinated against Hepatitis B in 75 designated centres of Hepatitis Control Program.

The Incharge Additional Director Hepatitis Control Program Dr Ali Akbar Dahri said special teams in the vaccination camps also provided awareness regarding preventive measures and suggested ways to stop its spread.

He said PCR tests of those people were conducted whose initial tests reported positive and free of cost treatment would also be provided to hepatitis C patients after their PCR result would emerge as positive.

The PCR testing laboratories are established at Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Sukkur districts, spokesman said.

He said the camps were organized under supervision of district focal persons, apart from screening thousands of people were administered vaccines against Hepatitis B.

The camps were organized in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Umarkot, Matiari, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Jamshoro, Ghotki and other districts.