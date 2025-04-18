326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi celebrations conclude at Gurdwara Dera Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The 326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Vaisakhi celebrations concluded with deep reverence at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, bringing together thousands of Sikh devotees for a momentous occasion. Special prayers were offered for global peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.

Punjab Minister for Minorities, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with the leadership of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), attended the closing ceremony.

During his address, Arora urged the Sikh community to follow the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasising love, tolerance and respect as fundamental principles for fostering interfaith harmony.

Arora also lauded the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, particularly the Minority and Health Cards, which he described as groundbreaking steps toward empowering minority communities. In addition, he revealed that inactive Gurdwaras across Pakistan are being reopened to accommodate Sikh devotees.

In a notable announcement, Arora confirmed that the government of Pakistan would issue the maximum number of visas to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from around the world. He further encouraged young Sikhs to visit Pakistan to explore their religious and cultural heritage, urging, “Every Sikh must visit Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s land, Punjab, Pakistan, many times in life to truly experience his message.”

As the celebrations came to a close, thousands of Sikh pilgrims praised the arrangements made by the Pakistani government. They are expected to return to their respective countries on April 19, carrying messages of peace and love.

Arora also expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for ensuring exceptional security during the festivities, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious event for all attendees.