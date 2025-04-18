326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi Celebrations Conclude At Gurdwara Dera Sahib
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The 326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Vaisakhi celebrations concluded with deep reverence at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, bringing together thousands of Sikh devotees for a momentous occasion. Special prayers were offered for global peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.
Punjab Minister for Minorities, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with the leadership of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), attended the closing ceremony.
During his address, Arora urged the Sikh community to follow the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasising love, tolerance and respect as fundamental principles for fostering interfaith harmony.
Arora also lauded the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, particularly the Minority and Health Cards, which he described as groundbreaking steps toward empowering minority communities. In addition, he revealed that inactive Gurdwaras across Pakistan are being reopened to accommodate Sikh devotees.
In a notable announcement, Arora confirmed that the government of Pakistan would issue the maximum number of visas to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from around the world. He further encouraged young Sikhs to visit Pakistan to explore their religious and cultural heritage, urging, “Every Sikh must visit Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s land, Punjab, Pakistan, many times in life to truly experience his message.”
As the celebrations came to a close, thousands of Sikh pilgrims praised the arrangements made by the Pakistani government. They are expected to return to their respective countries on April 19, carrying messages of peace and love.
Arora also expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for ensuring exceptional security during the festivities, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious event for all attendees.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC directs regulation of motorcycle rickshaws2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador, Malaysian counterpart discuss global issues2 minutes ago
-
326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi celebrations conclude at Gurdwara Dera Sahib2 minutes ago
-
SCO Secretary General lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace & development2 minutes ago
-
Training course “Orientation and Mobility Techniques for Visually Impaired Persons” concluded12 minutes ago
-
Court maintains arrest warrants for KP CM in audio leak case12 minutes ago
-
Three held for robbery, abduction of female police official22 minutes ago
-
High-level Tanzanian delegation visits ICCBS, University of Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Woman held for filing bogus kidnapping case against husband22 minutes ago
-
Peaceful rally held to express solidarity with Palestinians led by Minister's mother32 minutes ago
-
NIMA Conference: Experts urge policy coherence & maritime revival42 minutes ago
-
Christian community hails Punjab Govt for notifying holidays on religious festivals42 minutes ago